Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey made waves with his social media posts amid trade speculation taking place this offseason.

The Dolphins and Ramsey seem to have interest in parting ways this offseason, as there are teams that can afford to acquire the star cornerback's services. If Miami waits until after June 1 to trade Ramsey, they will receive $9.92 million in savings towards the salary cap. That would still leave them with roughly $6.75 million in dead cap, which could have them find a potential suitor to assist with the potential trade.

Ramsey may have caused a stir with his first social media post on Wednesday afternoon. He called out false narratives as he doesn't want people to let it phase them.

“The false narratives either lame or funny… don’t let it phase you. Wish well & blessings among em all anyways. This for anyone who needs it btw. Finish the week strong. love yall forreal 🤟🏾,” Ramsey said.

He then followed up with two additional posts in the evening to clarify what he was actually saying.

“I’m grateful for each & every chapter so far! every part brought me to a greater version of myself! Regardless of how things “ended”, the journey has been LOVE! 🤟🏾 God is the GREATEST!”

He finally concluded with the last post, “For the record btw, i’ve loved every city i’ve played in & the fans who supported! the anger is very misplaced at times but sometimes valid too 😂 but real ones kno the intentions always solid! …a new chapter awaits.”

What lies ahead for Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins

It was an interesting day for Jalen Ramsey, to say the last. However, his ongoing situation with the Dolphins still stands.

Ramsey has represented the Miami squad for two seasons since 2023, providing quality defense in the secondary. He helped them reach the playoffs in 2023, but injuries prevented the team from reaching their ceiling the following season.

Throughout 27 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins, Ramsey made 82 tackles, 16 pass deflections, five interceptions, and a sack. Whether or not Miami moves on from the defender, they will look to have a strong season in 2025 and return to playoff contention.