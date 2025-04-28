The Miami Dolphins' 2025 NFL Draft strategy has left a lot of people confused — including ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. — and a lot of it circles back to the ongoing Jalen Ramsey saga. Entering the draft, the Dolphins were dealing with a mountain of issues: losing Jevon Holland in free agency, a glaring need at cornerback, Terron Armstead’s retirement, and of course, shopping Ramsey less than a year after handing him a massive extension. Despite all that, Miami spent the No. 13 pick not on a defensive back, but on nose tackle Kenneth Grant.

“Good player, wrong spot,” Kiper said, puzzled at Miami bypassing the secondary with their first-rounder. “Especially with everything swirling around Ramsey and the glaring need at safety.”

Indeed, the Dolphins didn’t even touch their secondary until Day 3, when they took Florida’s Jason Marshall Jr. (CB) and Maryland’s Dante Trader Jr. (S). Meanwhile, rumors about Ramsey's future — and potential return to the Rams — continue to swirl. After confirming before the draft that they were exploring trades, GM Chris Grier said over the weekend that they’re still fielding offers and will move Ramsey “at the appropriate time.”

What will the Dolphins do about Jalen Ramsey?

Given that a post-June 1 trade would save the Dolphins over $18 million in cap space, it now seems all but certain Ramsey’s exit will happen later this summer. Until then, Miami’s cornerback room is a patchwork mix of Storm Duck, Cam Smith, and Ethan Bonner — hardly enough to inspire confidence.

Adding to the confusion, Miami’s overall draft was head-scratching even beyond the Ramsey mess. Jonah Savaiinaea projects as a solid plug on the offensive line, but Kiper was blunt about seventh-round QB Quinn Ewers, calling him “a backup at best.” The team also spent another mid-round pick on a defensive tackle (Jordan Phillips), despite bigger needs elsewhere.

Meanwhile, back in Los Angeles, the Rams’ post-draft buzz has increasingly focused on a potential reunion with Ramsey. Head coach Sean McVay admitted there are “a lot of layers” to a possible deal — including the hefty $24.2 million guaranteed salary Ramsey carries — but didn’t rule anything out. After not drafting a cornerback, L.A. looks like a prime landing spot, needing secondary help to match a rebuilt defensive front.

As it stands, the Dolphins’ handling of Ramsey — along with their questionable draft priorities — paints a picture of a team still trying to figure out its identity. Ramsey remains in limbo, Miami’s secondary is razor-thin, and McDaniel’s squad looks no closer to closing the gap on AFC contenders.

For now, Kiper’s C+ grade feels generous. Unless a trade haul or major secondary help comes in soon, the Dolphins’ offseason might end up as baffling as their draft night decisions.