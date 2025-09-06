Ahead of their first matchup, the Miami Dolphins are making roster moves for Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, with Riley Patterson set to handle all kicking responsibilities. The team announced Saturday that Patterson and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. were elevated to the main roster before Sunday’s opener against Indianapolis. Patterson will be in charge of kicking duties in Week 1.

Roster Moves | We have elevated K Riley Patterson and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to the active roster for #MIAvsIND.

Patterson has appeared in 44 career games with Detroit, Jacksonville, Cleveland, the New York Jets, and Atlanta. He has made 63 of 74 field goal attempts (85.1 percent) and 109 of 113 extra points (96.5 percent). He has also played in three postseason contests, including Jacksonville’s playoff run in 2022 and Cleveland’s appearance in 2023. Patterson entered the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent with Minnesota and, during his collegiate career at Memphis, converted 64 field goals across four seasons.

Jeff Wilson Jr. was also elevated to strengthen Miami’s ground game and provide another option alongside De’Von Achane. Wilson has played in 72 regular-season games with San Francisco and Miami, recording 2,370 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 531 carries. He has also added 74 receptions for 585 yards and five scores. In his time with the Dolphins, Wilson has posted 637 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 27 games. He entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with San Francisco after playing collegiately at North Texas. His experience provides depth behind De’Von Achane, who has been managing a calf issue.

Achane practiced on a limited basis earlier in the week but was a full participant by Friday and is expected to play in the opener. Wilson appeared in nine games for Miami in 2024, totaling 57 yards on 16 carries.

While the focus in Miami was on roster adjustments, Darren Waller’s injury status remains uncertain. The veteran tight end missed two consecutive practices, though head coach Mike McDaniel noted the team has been monitoring his workload. Waller, who came out of retirement this offseason, has been dealing with a hip issue and was projected to be a central part of the Dolphins’ passing attack. His condition will continue to be monitored as the regular season begins.