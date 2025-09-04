On the eve of Week 1, the Miami Dolphins enter with growing uncertainty about the availability of tight end Darren Waller. As the team prepares for its opener against the Indianapolis Colts, Waller’s lingering hip injury has kept him off the field for most of the summer and left his status in doubt.

Waller was absent from the portion of Thursday’s practice open to the media after also missing Wednesday’s session. Head coach Mike McDaniel had suggested earlier in the week that the 32-year-old was being given rest to keep him fresh, but the missed practices come just days before the season opener. Thursday’s session focused on red-zone and third-down situations, areas where Waller was expected to be a key contributor this year, according to Miami Herald.

The tight end has been dealing with the hip injury since joining Miami and did not participate in any of the team’s training camp practices. Earlier this week, he managed limited work, though quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted he hasn’t had many reps with him, which could affect their timing on the field. Waller came out of retirement this offseason to take over as the starter following Jonnu Smith’s departure, and the Dolphins expected him to be a central piece of the passing attack.

If Waller is not cleared, the Dolphins will have limited options at the position. Julian Hill and Tanner Conner are the only healthy players on the 53-man roster. The team could turn to the practice squad, where Greg Dulcich and Hayden Rucci are available for promotion. However, roster decisions are complicated by the fact that one of the two weekly practice squad elevations is already earmarked for kicker Riley Patterson, who is filling in for Jason Sanders while he recovers from a hip injury.

Running back depth is another concern, with De’Von Achane and rookie Ollie Gordon II the only healthy backs on the active roster. That could force the team to elevate Jeff Wilson Jr. or JaMycal Hasty, further limiting flexibility at tight end. Elsewhere, wide receiver Dee Eskridge remained in a red non-contact jersey as he continues to recover from a concussion, while Malik Washington, Gordon, and Tahj Washington are among the options to handle kick returns in the opener.

Despite the uncertainty, there were positive signs at practice. Tyreek Hill, who has dealt with oblique and calf issues, and Achane also participated. Still, the focus remains on Darren Waller’s hip injury and whether he will be available when the Dolphins take on the Colts on Sunday.