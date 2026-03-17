The Dolphins are facing a historic financial crisis following the blockbuster trade of Jaylen Waddle, resulting in a staggering $165 million dead cap hit for the 2026 season.

This fiscal nightmare coincides with the Denver Broncos' surprising acquisition of the star wide receiver.

Denver secured Waddle along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for their 2026 first-round selection (No. 30 overall), as well as late third and fourth-round picks.

While this move provides Denver with a premier weapon for quarterback Bo Nix, it has left Miami's front office in an unprecedented cap bind.

According to Ari Meirov on X, more than $165 million of Miami’s total cap of $301.2 million is now allocated to players no longer on the roster.

This “dead money” includes former key players like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, and Minkah Fitzpatrick, in addition to Waddle.

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With over half of their available spending power tied up in departed talent, the Dolphins are essentially operating with a depleted roster while still paying for the remnants of their past championship aspirations.

Despite this financial strain, Miami has decided to take a high-risk gamble at the quarterback position.

The team recently signed Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract during the 2026 free agency period.

Willis, who previously played for the Titans and Packers, earned this lucrative deal primarily through two standout performances late in the 2025 season, where he showcased his dual-threat potential by accumulating 288 passing yards and 104 rushing yards against Baltimore.

While the signing of Willis offers a glimmer of athletic upside, it remains uncertain if he can lead a rebuilding franchise that is currently buried under a mountain of dead cap following the Waddle trade.