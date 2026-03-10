The Miami Dolphins continued an active offseason Tuesday by signing veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez to a one-year deal, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the move on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez agreed to a 1-year deal with the Dolphins, per his agent @MikeMcCartney7,” Schefter wrote.

The signing comes as Miami reshapes several areas of its roster ahead of the 2026 season. Gonzalez, 30, enters his ninth NFL campaign after spending the 2025 season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Gonzalez appeared in nine games last season and converted 19 of 22 field-goal attempts, an 86.4 percent success rate. His accuracy was particularly strong from long range, connecting on seven of nine attempts from 50 yards or more. He was also perfect on kicks between 40 and 49 yards, going 8-for-8 from that distance.

From shorter ranges, Gonzalez went 1-for-1 from 20–29 yards and 3-for-4 from 30–39 yards. He added 17 made extra points and finished the season with 74 total points.

Miami’s decision to add Gonzalez comes after a series of notable roster moves during the early portion of the offseason. The Dolphins recently released quarterback Tua Tagovailoa before signing Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.3 million contract that includes $45 million guaranteed.

The team also dealt star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Article Continues Below

Dolphins move on from Jason Sanders amid Zane Gonzalez signing

The addition of Gonzalez also aligns with changes at the kicker position. Schefter previously reported that Miami plans to move on from veteran kicker Jason Sanders.

“After the two sides could not agree on a contract, the Dolphins now are expected to release kicker Jason Sanders, per source,” Schefter wrote. “Sanders leaves Miami with a streak of 27 straight made field goals, and 9-of-9 on his last 50+-yard field goals.”

Sanders spent seven seasons with the Dolphins but missed the entire 2025 campaign after suffering a hip injury during training camp.

Gonzalez now enters a situation where he is expected to compete for and potentially secure Miami’s starting kicker role heading into the 2026 season. His recent efficiency and accuracy from long distance provide the Dolphins with an experienced option as the team continues restructuring its roster under a new organizational direction.

Looking ahead, Miami and the rest of the league will continue shaping their rosters through free agency and the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, scheduled for April 23–25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.