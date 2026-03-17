On Monday morning, the Denver Broncos opted to shake things up by sending out multiple future draft picks in exchange for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The move gives Denver a speedy downfield threat who can make plays in space and figures to give an injection of energy to their offense.

Recently, Waddle raised eyebrows with a claim about a hypothetical boxing match with Broncos defensive star Pat Surtain II, which are now being resurfaced in the wake of the trade.

“Pat Surtain, I'd beat the f*** outta him. Beat the dog s*** outta him,” said Waddle in a video posted by Brand Risk Promotions on X, formerly Twitter.

“There's a lot of other people (I can beat), but that's how my mind (thinks). I'd beat the dog s*** outta bro.”

“Got a little too much dip on your chip,” responded the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Of course, it should be noted that the two players were very likely joking, having been teammates at the University of Alabama, where they won the 2020 National Championship, before establishing themselves as stars at the NFL level.

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Meanwhile, the Waddle trade figures to give the Broncos another key element of explosiveness to their offense, which stagnated at the worst possible time in blizzard-like conditions against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

When he's at his best, Waddle is one of the fastest players in the game, able to make defenders miss in open space, and also a solid jump ball catcher down the field. He will also likely get plenty of chances to line up against Surtain in Denver practices over the coming months.

In any case, the NFL season is slated to get underway in September.