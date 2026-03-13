The Miami Dolphins have found their quarterback in Malik Willis. Now, they are trying to figure out how best to build their offense around him.

Fortifying their offensive line will be key. Which is why the Dolphins have signed guard/tackle Jamaree Salyer in free agency, the team announced. The terms of his new contract have not yet been revealed.

Salyer has spent his entire four-year career with the Los Angeles Chargers, appearing in 64 total games with 40 starts. Furthermore, the offensive lineman has experience playing both tackle and guard. New head coach Jeff Hafley will be able to move him around the unit.

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Salyer's arrival comes as the Dolphins just lost Cole Strange to the Chargers, ironically joining former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who is now their offensive coordinator. While not technically a trade, both franchises will hope the change of scenery only blossoms each player's game further.

Exactly where Salyer will play on the offensive line is yet to be seen. He very well could fill in a backup role at numerous positions. It's similar to what he did with the Chargers, as in 2025 only five of his 13 appearances were starts. Ultimately though, training camp and the offseason at large will determine how Miami looks up front.

No matter who the Dolphins brought in at quarterback, they want to ensure the blocking unit in front of him is strong. Salyer won't turn Miami into world beaters overnight. But he is an experienced veteran who gives the team more consistency across the line. It would be shocking though in Salyer was the last addition to Miami's offensive line though.