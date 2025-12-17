On Wednesday, it was announced that the Miami Dolphins would be benching quarterback Tua Tagovailoa following Monday's ugly road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Backup Quinn Ewers will be taking over the starting position moving forward, adding another tumoltuous chapter in what has been a disastrous season for Miami so far.

Later in the day on Wednesday, Tagovailoa reacted publicly to the benching news for the first time.

“Naturally, I would say I'm disappointed. I think it's normal, a normal human emotion. But outside of that, I've got to do my part, and my role here right now is to help whoever the quarterback is going to be…” said Tagovailoa, per Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald on X, formerly Twitter.

Tagovailoa also added that “I'm not happy about it, but it's something out of my control.”

It remains to be seen what the future will hold for Tagovailoa, who was suffering through the worst year of his NFL career prior to the benching. Thankfully, he has been able to avoid the concussion scares that plagued him in recent years so far this season, but that still hasn't translated to improved play on the field

The Dolphins opted to go with Ewers as the backup quarterback as opposed to former first round pick Zach Wilson, who was also an option.

In any case, Ewers will start on Sunday when the Dolphins hit the field at home to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff for that game is set for 1:00 pm ET.