It is time to shine for Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers.

The former Texas Longhorns star signal-caller is expected to make his first career NFL start in a Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, this coming Sunday.

This comes after Miami decided to bench quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he put up another subpar performance in last Sunday's 28-15 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ewers shared his excitement over his looming start.

“It’s a dream come true,” Ewers said during a press conference (h/t Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN).

“I’ve always wanted the opportunity to play in the NFL and for that to be coming is truly a blessing — and I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

While the Bengals game will be Ewers' first as a starter, it will be his second appearance overall in the league since turning pro. He made his NFL debut back in Week 7's game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, as he was inserted into the contest amid the struggles of Tagovailoa, who threw three interceptions and zero touchdowns in a 31-6 loss to Dillon Gabriel and company.

Ewers went 5-for-8 for 53 passing yards with zero touchdowns and no turnovers against the Browns, who sacked him twice for a loss of 20 yards for the Dolphins.

It's a good time for the Dolphins to start finding out what they have in Ewers, with Miami already out of contention for a spot in the 2025 NFL playoffs after the loss to the Steelers.

The Dolphins, who selected Ewers in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, have also promoted Zach Wilson to the chief backup quarterback role, leaving Tagovailoa as the team's No. 3 option under center.