On Wednesday, it was announced that the Miami Dolphins would be benching quarterback Tua Tagovailoa following the team's brutal Monday Night Football loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. The move opened up the door for backup Quinn Ewers to start at quarterback for the team the rest of the way.

Ewers was drafted last year after playing his college football at Texas. There hasn't exactly been a long line of Texas quarterbacks who have found success in the NFL in recent years, and in his first start on Sunday, Ewers will try to break an ugly streak in Longhorns history.

“The last Texas QB to win his first NFL start? Chris Simms in Week 5 of 2004. Vince Young, Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger all lost their debut,” reported ESPN Insights on X, formerly Twitter.

Ewers will be going up against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and if the streak were going to end, that would probably be the opponent that you'd want to face. The Bengals' defense has once again been among the league's worst units throughout this season, and the team was also recently eliminated from playoff contention, meaning the coaching staff might be inclined to give more reps to younger, more unproven players moving forward.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what the future of the quarterback position will hold for the Dolphins in the wake of Tagovailoa's benching. Ewers will certainly have the chance to prove that he is worthy of the starting job moving forward depending on how he plays in the opportunities he gets for the rest of the season, having gotten the nod as Tagovailoa's replacement ahead of Zach Wilson, who was also on the roster.

In any case, the Dolphins and Bengals are set to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET.