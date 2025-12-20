The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins both picked quarterbacks in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Cincinnati walked away with Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, while Miami selected Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 overall. However, recent reports indicate that things could have been substantially different.

Before the 2020 draft began, it's said the Dolphins offered four first-round selections to the Bengals in order to pick Burrow, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Cincinnati reportedly shut down the trade offer by choosing not to even engage with Miami's offer.

“Before the 2020 NFL draft, the Dolphins offered the Bengals four first-round picks in exchange for the No. 1 overall selection and the ability to draft Burrow, league sources told ESPN. The Bengals declined to even engage in discussions and shut down the trade inquiry before it could gain any traction, according to sources.”

Article Continues Below

Burrow, who just turned 29 years old, was considered an extremely high-caliber prospect coming out of college. He led the LSU Tigers to a national championship win in the 2019-20 season, then went on to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In his second year in the league, Joe Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance, where Cincinnati lost that contest 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.

While he is wrapping up the sixth season of his NFL career, the Bengals are eliminated from playoff contention. The club will have to find ways to improve the roster to capitalize on Burrow's prime after the 2025-26 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins might be looking for a replacement for Tua Tagovailoa after choosing to bench him in favor of seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers. Things could have been different for both organizations. However, due to the Bengals turning down Miami's four first-round picks for the rights to draft Burrow, Cincinnati seemingly has a much better quarterback situation right now.