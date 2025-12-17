The Miami Dolphins took a rough loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15, and it knocked them out of playoff contention. That led the team to make a few moves, and right before it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa was getting benched, one of their defensive players was released, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“The Dolphins are releasing veteran pass rusher Matt Judon, sources tell The Insiders. Judon appeared in 13 games this season for Miami and could be an option for playoff teams looking for a veteran presence,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Dolphins signed Judon during training camp, in hopes that he would bolster the pass rush. He wasn't able to do so after having a history of getting to the quarterback, and it makes sense why the Dolphins have decided to part ways. At the same time, a team that is in playoff contention could decide to pick him up and use him as a depth piece along their defensive line.

In 13 games with the Dolphins, Judon had zero sacks, one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits. With Jaelan Phillips getting traded at the deadline, it would have been expected that Judon would step up his play, but it never happened.

Now, with Judon released and Tagovailoa benched, it will be interesting to see how the Dolphins plan on finishing the season. Quinn Ewers will be the starting quarterback, and he could be the future at the position depending on what they do with Tagovailoa at the end of the season. Cutting him will cost a lot of money, but if they want to just take on the dead money and move on, they might do that.

It had not been a great season for the Dolphins, and this could look like a different team next year.