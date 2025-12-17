The Miami Dolphins shocked the NFL by benching QB Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was not happy with the team's QB play in Week 15 and declared that “everything is on the table.” One Dolphins player is clearly not happy about that decision, aside from Tua himself.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill does not seem happy about Miami's decision to bench Tagovailoa.

Hill posted a cryptic GIF on social media shortly after the news broke. The GIF features a guy making a “peace out” sign with his hand before vanishing into thin air.

It is easy to read between the lines here. Hill likely does not want to return to Miami after all of the turmoil this season. It seems Tua's benching may have been the final straw.

The speedy wide receiver was surrounded by controversy, both on and off the field, heading into the 2025 season. But nothing seemed to get better during the 2025 season.

Hill only played in four games for the Dolphins in 2025. He suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday Night Football against the Jets in Week 4.

Tyreek finished the 2025 season with 21 receptions for 265 receiving yards and one touchdown.

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Hill. The 31-year-old receiver will be in the final year of his current contract in 2026. He holds a whopping $51.89 million cap hit, which could make it difficult for Miami's front office to part ways with him.

A potential divorce between Hill and the Dolphins would be made all the more difficult because of Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins signed Tua to a massive $212 million extension back in 2024. He is due $54 million guaranteed himself in 2026, creating another hurdle for Miami's front office to navigate.

Of course, Hill could always choose to retire from the NFL as a measure of last resort if he really does not want to return to Miami.

It will be fascinating to see what happens around the Dolphins during the offseason.