This social media rivalry will officially have a resolution. After going back and forth on and off for the last several months, Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles will settle their dispute on the track. Although no official date or venue has been determined, the two men have officially agreed to a race, according to People's Natasha Dye.

Both of the brash athletes garner their fair share of fans and detractors, but many people will presumably tune in for this epic clash of speedsters. They each posted on social media following the news. “It’s Time To End This Debate,” Lyles proclaimed on X. “Time to shut your mouth and take your lunch money,” the Super Bowl 54 champion snapped back.

Hill planted the seed for this event when he called out Lyles last summer, insisting that he could beat the superbly talented American sprinter. Lyles, who initially pretended not to know who the five-time First-Team All-Pro was, accelerated things by taking matters into his own hands.

After securing first in the 60-meters at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix for a fourth straight year on Feb. 2, Lyles landed a blow on Hill. He held up a sign that read, “Tyreek could never.” Considering the race was announced less than two weeks later, one would assume that Lyles' taunt lit a fierce fire under No. 10.

Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles are both highly accomplished talents

Hill remains one of the fastest, if not the fastest, receiver in the NFL today. He recorded 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games during the 2023-24 campaign, posting one of the great WR seasons in recent history. When he catches the ball in space, defenses are often fighting a losing battle. His opponent is not just “another fast guy,” though.

Noah Lyles claimed victory in the illustrious 100 meters final at the Paris Summer Olympics last August, thereby earning the title of “fastest man in the world.” He is confident and incredibly gifted. And so is Tyreek Hill. The build-up to this future spectacle, which is likely to be contested across 50-60 meters, should draw profuse attention in the months to come.

The race is expected to happen before Lyles competes in the U.S. Championships in July. Both athletes will be looking to make a strong statement on behalf of their respective sports.