After winning his fourth straight 60m event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles had a three-word message for Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, continuing a ‘beef' that's gone on since the Paris Olympics. Once Lyles crossed the finish line to secure the first-place finish in his event on Sunday, he took off his bib, showing a three-word message on the backside.

Those three words: “Tyreek Could Never.”

Expand Tweet

After the race, Lyles continued to trash-talk the Dolphins' receiver.

“When you’re ready to actually put some words down and you’re actually ready to race, see me,” Lyles said. “I’m right here. I ain’t going nowhere. But all I know is, your football season’s over. You ain’t got no excuse now.”

The two speedsters have jawed back and forth with each other after the Paris Olympics, but they have yet to put their words into action.

Although Hill claims to be the fastest player on the Dolphins, being NFL-fast and Olympics-fast are two different speeds.

Hill even hopped on the track in the 2023 USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships, running the 60m sprint. Hill's time was 6.70 seconds, securing first place in the event.

However, when Lyles ran the 60m sprint in the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships, he set a personal record, completing the sprint in 6.43 seconds.

So, although the times are close, Lyles beat out Hill in the 60m event by nearly three-tenths of a second.

That might not seem like a lot of time — because it's not — but in the Olympic world, it's enough of time.

And after finishing the 60m in 6.52 seconds on Sunday before calling out Hill, his lead on the Dolphins receiver's time shrunk by nearly a tenth of a second.

This race might never happen, but there are plenty of people trying to ensure that it does.

However, given how Hill carries himself off the field — and sometimes even on the field — there's a chance he hits the track against Lyles to squash the beef for good.

But, with Hill inching closer to 31 years old, it's possible that with each day that passes, the Dolphins' star receiver is losing valuable speed.

And as a true Olympic sprinter, Lyles' speed is highly documented.

Regardless of who thinks they'll win, nothing can truly be confirmed until they schedule an actual race against each other.

While Lyles doesn't appear scared of Hill's speed, it could be a closer race than some think.