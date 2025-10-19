The Miami Dolphins are entering a pivotal stretch of the 2025 season. With a 1-5 record, changes could soon be coming. As the NFL trade deadline nears, league insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Miami has received numerous calls on two of the Dolphins' top defensive players, pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.

According to Russini, rival teams have been contacting the Dolphins about potential trades involving both players. This could signal that Miami could be open to significant roster moves if the season continues to slide. Head coach Mike McDaniel has maintained that the Dolphins intend to compete. But the growing buzz around the team suggests the front office is listening to offers.

What could the Dolphins land in a trade?

Chubb, who leads Miami with four sacks through six games, has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing start. The two-time Pro Bowler has rebounded from last season’s injury. But his contract could make him expendable. He is signed through 2027 and is due to count more than $30 million against the salary cap in both 2026 and 2027. Trading him would provide much-needed financial flexibility. That means he could potentially net a mid-round draft pick.

Phillips, meanwhile, is in the final year of his rookie deal. He carries a much smaller cap hit at just over $13 million. Sure, injuries have limited his production in recent years. But his youth and upside make him an appealing option for teams seeking a short-term boost off the edge. Phillips has 17 tackles and one sack this season while ranking among league leaders in quarterback pressures.

If Miami continues to falter, both Chubb and Phillips could be dealt as part of a retooling effort under general manager Chris Grier. Neither player is guaranteed to be moved. But the level of interest reported by Russini suggests the Dolphins are viewed around the league as clear sellers. The decision now rests on whether Miami’s front office is ready to shift from chasing wins to planning for the future.