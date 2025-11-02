With the trade deadline slowly approaching, many eyes have been on the Miami Dolphins and whether they will be sellers in the next few days. Jaylen Waddle's name has come up, and many teams are interested in his services. Unfortunately, it looks like the Dolphins are not looking to trade him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“The Dolphins are expected to trade away at least one of their pass rushers, according to league sources, but a trade involving Waddle would be exceedingly difficult to pull off for a variety of reasons,” Schefter wrote.

There are a few reasons to believe that Waddle will not be traded. For one, the Dolphins are looking to receive a first-round pick plus compensation for Waddle if they decide to trade him. Another thing is that Waddle is owed $40 million in the next two years, and teams may not be looking to take on his contract.

In other words, there may be better options on the trade market than Waddle, and for what the Dolphins are asking for, it seems to be turning teams off. The good news for teams is that the Dolphins are actually listening to offers, and there could be a chance that they lower their price for him.

Article Continues Below

Waddle has 41 receptions for 586 yards and four touchdowns this season and has surpassed 90 yards in three of his last five games.

Though the Dolphins are making it hard to get a deal done for Waddle, there seems to be a likely chance that they trade one of their pass rushers. Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Matthew Judon are the three players that the Dolphins have received calls on before the trade deadline, and those calls are supposed to intensify closer to the deadline.

It will be interesting to see who is still on the Dolphins and who is gone in the next couple of days.