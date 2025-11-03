The Miami Dolphins fell back to Earth this week with a blowout home loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. That loss was preceded by a surprisingly comfortable road win over the Atlanta Falcons that had some fans thinking Miami could be looking to turn around their season as it reaches the halfway point.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, and the Dolphins were already busy working the phones on Monday morning, trading edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a third round pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

However, the team wasn't content to stop there, as reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The #Dolphins have been open to trading 5x Pro Bowl S Minkah Fitzpatrick, and there has been interest from multiple teams. Miami already traded Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles on Monday morning for a 3rd-round pick,” reported Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Fitzpatrick was brought to the Dolphins this past offseason when the team traded Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and thus far has had a mixed bag of a tenure in a Miami uniform.

However, the team could likely get at least some future assets in return for the former Pro Bowler.

A big decision for the Dolphins

As previously mentioned, once the Miami Dolphins beat the Atlanta Falcons in blowout fashion last Sunday, some fans and pundits alike were speculating that the team could use that momentum and turn it into a belief that they actually had a shot of turning things around in the 2025 NFL season.

However, the loss against the Ravens at home quickly snapped Miami back into reality, and now, it appears the team is starting to embrace at least the first steps of a potential rebuild.

Throughout the season, fans have been clamoring for the team to find replacements for both head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and it remains to be seen if those dominoes will fall later on.

The Dolphins will next take the field on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.