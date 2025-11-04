The 2025 Miami Dolphins have been a disaster. They are 2-7 and are coming off a massive blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which everyone saw on Thursday Night Football. After Chris Grier and the organization mutually agreed to part ways, the Dolphins got active at the trade deadline. Still, they did not get rid of Jaylen Waddle, making it even more questionable why they did not get a deal done.

Multiple NFL reporters said teams inquired about Waddle, but the Dolphins' asking price was too high. NFL reporters Jordan Schultz and Connor Hughes reported that the Dolphins were asking for a first-round pick in exchange for Waddle. The prime team that was interested in Waddle was the Denver Broncos.

Schultz posted, “The #Broncos and a few other teams reached out to — and monitored — the #Dolphins about WR Jaylen Waddle, but no deal will get done. Miami’s asking price was simply too high, per sources.”

Hughes also said, “The #Dolphins listened to calls for Jaylen Waddle. They wanted a first-round pick plus, I'm told. That was too rich for most receiver-needy teams.”

Waddle, who is just 26 years old, signed a three-year, $84.75 million extension with the Dolphins, including a $76 million guaranteed during the 2024 offseason. It puts him under contract through the 2028 season.

This season, Waddle has 41 receptions for 586 yards and four touchdowns. He has a lot of pressure on him after Tyreek Hill suffered a leg injury that will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. However, the fact that they did not make a move should signal that they are asking for too much.

The Dolphins' only move was trading edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles. The other move that was being speculated about was with Bradley Chubb.

Chubb has two more years on his deal, but no guaranteed money. He could be in his final season in Miami, and his cap hits over the next two seasons are $31.2 million and $31.5 million, respectively. Since returning from tearing his ACL last season, he has four sacks and seven quarterback hits in nine games.

The Dolphins' failure to make moves now might force them to make moves in the offseason, so standing pat and not lowering their demands on key players like Waddle or Chubb will only hurt them this season.