The Miami Dolphins' season has not gone as planned. Through nine weeks, they are 2-7 and near the bottom of the AFC. Any aspiration of playing in the postseason is a thing of the past. That reality prompted the stunning trade of Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

The Dolphins landed a 2026 third-round pick for Phillips, whom they drafted in the first round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After the trade was announced, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel was asked for his thoughts. He did a great job putting it into perspective, as captured by ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“That part of the business, I absolutely despise in terms of having to say goodbye to a player,” McDaniel said. “It was a very healthy conversation, and it was understood that sometimes the best interests of a team long term doesn't overlap with the interests in one game for one player.”

McDaniel did address how you can avoid this type of scenario, and that is by winning. Unfortunately, that is something Miami has not done much of.

After being drafted 18th overall four years ago, Phillips had an immediate impact. He posted 8.5 sacks and 42 total tackles during his rookie season. The former Miami Hurricane edge rusher then had seven sacks the following season. But over the last few years, injuries have derailed his ability to help the Dolphins' defense.

Phillips played in a total of 12 games over the course of the 2023 and 2024 NFL seasons. But thus far this year, he has remained healthy and played each week, racking up a trio of sacks.

The Eagles have a clear need on defense: edge rusher. So, this move makes a lot of sense for Philadelphia. Unlike recent seasons, the Eagles rank near the bottom in sacks.

Phillips will be a free agent after the season. But even if he leaves after this year, the Eagles will receive a compensatory third-round draft pick. So, it seems like a win-win for Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins kick off their rebuild.