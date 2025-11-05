The Arizona Cardinals’ decision to keep Jacoby Brissett under center for another week has ignited speculation about quarterback Kyler Murray’s future — and whether the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets could emerge as offseason trade suitors.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Brissett would start again in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks (6–2) on Sunday, November 9 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. The Cardinals (3–5) have cited Murray’s lingering foot injury as the reason for his continued absence, though Arizona’s offense has shown improved rhythm with Brissett leading the huddle.

In their latest piece for ESPN, Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano wrote:

“The Kyler Murray situation in Arizona got more interesting Tuesday when coach Jonathan Gannon announced that Jacoby Brissett would get another start in Week 10. The reason the Cardinals continue to give is that Murray's foot injury hasn't fully healed, and that may be true. But it's also true that the Arizona offense is performing better with Brissett at QB than it was with Murray. And that creates a conundrum if that continues to be the case.”

The pair also outlined how Arizona’s long-term direction could shape a pivotal offseason decision:

“The Cardinals are in last place in the ridiculously competitive NFC West in Year 3 of Gannon's tenure. But the growing sense around the league is that, even if they miss the playoffs and get to the end of the season without Murray proving he can be their QB of the future, the Cardinals are likely to give Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort a chance to stick around and pick their own QB. (Murray was in place and signed long-term when they got there.) That would mean moving on from Murray and his contract, which is a little bit tricky.”

Cardinals could let Jonathan Gannon, Monti Ossenfort pick their own quarterback

Fowler and Graziano detailed the financial implications of any move involving Murray, who carries $36.8 million in fully guaranteed salary for 2026 and another $19.5 million guaranteed in 2027 if he remains on the roster next March.

“There was no way Murray — injured and not playing especially well before the injury — was going to be traded before Tuesday's deadline. Not with $36.8 million in fully guaranteed salary on the books for 2026 and another $19.5 million in 2027 salary that guarantees next March. But if at the end of the season the Cardinals still feel they've been better with Brissett than with Murray, they'll surely consider a change. That would mean either absorbing some of the $36.8 million for 2026 or releasing Murray and taking on $54.7 million in dead money.”

They noted that the situation mirrors Denver’s bold reset under Sean Payton, adding:

“That's a lot less than the $80 million the Broncos took on when they cut Russell Wilson in 2024, and the Broncos have a 17–10 record since then, made the playoffs last season and look to be headed that way again. So the dead money, again, isn't likely to be an obstacle. The bigger question is whether some team — the Jets or Dolphins? — would trade for Murray, who's still only 28 years old and has obviously shown flashes of being a good starting NFL quarterback, even if he hasn't shown the consistency.”

Murray, 28, has appeared in five games this season, throwing for 962 yards on a 68.3% completion rate with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 173 yards on 29 carries, averaging six yards per attempt with one rushing touchdown.

If Arizona decides to move on from its former No. 1 overall pick, both the Dolphins and Jets could emerge as potential landing spots.

Dolphins, Jets eye uncertain QB futures with Kyler Murray looming

In Miami, 27-year-old Tua Tagovailoa continues to post strong numbers despite the team’s struggles. Through nine games, Tagovailoa has totaled 1,779 passing yards with a 67.9% completion rate, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The Dolphins, now 2–7, recently dismissed longtime general manager Chris Grier and appointed Champ Kelly as interim GM. Their lone trade deadline move was sending linebacker Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 third-round pick, signaling a shift toward long-term evaluation.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets (1–7) remain in a transitional phase under 26-year-old Justin Fields. In his fourth season, Fields has completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,089 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions while adding 288 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. The Jets made multiple headline moves at the deadline, trading away cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a package of future first-round and second-round picks — moves that suggest a rebuild aimed at cap flexibility and draft control.

The Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills (6–2) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS, while the Jets will take on the Cleveland Browns (2–6) at MetLife Stadium at the same time.

For Arizona, the coming weeks may determine whether Gannon and Ossenfort view Murray as part of their long-term vision. For the Dolphins and Jets, the question is whether a change of scenery could help revive the former Heisman Trophy winner’s career.

With the trade deadline behind and Murray’s contract structure preventing an in-season deal, no immediate move is expected. Still, as the offseason approaches, the idea of a potential Murray trade — especially involving quarterback-needy teams like Miami or New York — will remain one of the league’s most closely watched storylines heading into 2026.