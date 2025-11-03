The Philadelphia Eagles were on their bye in Week 9, but that has not stopped them from making moves. Philadelphia acquired cornerback Jaire Alexander on Saturday after adding Michael Carter II earlier in the week. Now the Eagles have made yet another trade to bolster their defense before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

The Eagles have acquired Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Philadelphia was rumored to be interested in Phillips and Miami reportedly wanted at least a third-round pick for the young pass rusher. It seems that both sides got exactly what they wanted.

