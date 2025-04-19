The Minnesota Vikings are hoping to build off what they did in the 2024 season. The Vikings started the season with a five-game winning streak and never looked back. The Vikings went into the final game of the regular season with a chance to secure both the NFC North title and the top seed in the NFL playoffs, but they were beaten decisively by the Detroit Lions. As a result, they had to settle for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs.

The Vikings got hammered by the Los Angeles Rams in that playoff game and their brilliant season came to a sudden end. While the defeat hurt, there was no panic within the organization. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell both recognized that the team had weaknesses on the interior offensive line and also needed help on the defensive line.

They quickly addressed those needs in free agency, signing offensive guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly from the Indianapolis Colts. They also signed defensive linemen Jonathan Allen from the Washington Commanders and Javon Hargrave from the San Francisco 49ers.

Filling those needs means the Vikings don't have to go into the NFL Draft with major holes to fill. The biggest question mark they have is at quarterback where J.J. McCarthy is slated to take over from Sam Darnold. While O'Connell loves McCarthy's make up and his high skill level, the quarterback is coming off a torn meniscus that kept him from playing in his rookie year.

McCarthy will have to prove himself. The Vikings certainly need an experienced backup quarterback in case McCarthy struggles or has remaining recovery issues, but they are not going to find that player in the draft.

Vikings have limited draft picks

The Vikings only have four selections as they go into the NFL Draft. They have choices in the first, third, fifth and sixth rounds. That could change if the Vikings decide to accumulate picks by trading down with their first-round pick and pick up multiple choices.

If they don't, here's how we see the Vikings using their four draft picks.

First-round, C-OG-OT Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

While the Vikings addressed their needs on the offensive line in free agency, they could still use more talent in that area as well as notable depth.

Zabel checks in at a 6-5 and 305 pounds and he is an excellent combination of power and athleticism. He has excellent footwork for the guard position and he demonstrates wonderful balance as he plays his position. He has the strength to maintain his position when he has to stand and anchor, and he also demonstrates a powerful hand punch that can stun opposing pass rushers.

While he has wonderful instincts as a pass blocker, he is not quite as advanced when it comes to run blocking. He will need plenty of work on his technique. He should eventually be successful because he is a nasty mauler who is determined to punish his opponent.

Zabel should eventually be a solid starter and should be able to contribute at at any of the offensive line positions in his rookie season.

Third-round pick should be able to contribute

Third-round, DT Josh Farmer, Florida State

Farmer has notable quickness at 6-3 and 318 pounds, and he is explosive when coming off the line of scrimmage. That sudden ability is something that Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores can use to his unit's benefit. Farmer often demonstrates that he can win the battle in the first second after the ball is snapped, and that could allow his teammates to take advantage by jumping into the pass route and creating turnovers.

Farmer has excellent balance and it shows because he will not get knocked off his feet when the opponent gets in an effective first blow. Needs to get better at sifting through traffic when offensive linemen pull and run plays to the outside.

Late-round picks could be impactful

Fifth-round, CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Burke started off as a wide receiver during the recruiting process, but he was quickly moved to corner as a freshman. He showed tremendous instincts for the position and he plays with notable speed and ferocity.

Burke is a big hitter when asked to stop the run or blitz opposing quarterbacks. He also has the long arms needed to do an excellent job in coverage. He has a hard time staying with receivers when the pass rush does not get to the quarterback quickly.

Sixth-round, WR Tez Johnson, Oregon

Johnson is relatively tiny at 5-8 and 165 pound, but he has 4.41 speed and can be dynamic down the field and on gadget plays.

He is an all-or-nothing type of receiver because he has moves that can leave him wide open against good defenders, but he is also known to have some bad drops. That won't work at this level, so he is going to have to put in the effort to make sure that does not happen when his number gets called.

He could give the Vikings big-play ability as the team's No. 4 wide receiver.