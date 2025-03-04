The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Sam Darnold may not be done with one another. The two sides are apparently pursuing a short term contract extension, per Fox Sports. Darnold didn't receive a franchise tag from the team, so he is set to become a free agent.

Darnold and the Vikings clearly seem to be communicating, despite the franchise failing to give him a tag.

“Per source, the franchise tag at $40.2 (million) for Sam Darnold was too steep for the (Vikings) as they believed it would make negotiating a new deal more difficult while also limiting their ability to build out the rest of the roster,” Fox insider Jordan Schultz said on X, formerly Twitter. “Minnesota still wants Darnold back, but the numbers will need to align.”

The Vikings and Darnold seemed to be a match made in heaven during the 2024 season. Darnold led the franchise to 14 wins and a NFC Playoff appearance.

The NFL free agency period begins soon. There are several teams looking for quarterbacks, so Minnesota will have some competition for Darnold's services if an agreement isn't reached before then.

Where will Sam Darnold play in the 2025 season?

Darnold finished his stellar 2024 season with 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. Those were career-high numbers for the veteran quarterback, who also played for the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

The Vikings quarterback had a rough go of it in the playoffs, though. In Minnesota's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Darnold got sacked nine times. He also threw an interception in a game the squad lost 27-9.

The Vikings already have another quarterback they believe in with J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy missed basically his entire rookie season in 2024 due to an injury. If Darnold doesn't reach a deal with Minnesota, it's fair to assume the team will pivot to McCarthy as the presumed starter.

There are several teams looking for a quarterback this offseason. That includes Darnold's former team the Jets. There are also the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, to name a few. Darnold is likely to get interest from several if not all of them. Of course, there's a chance he could stay in Minnesota and compete for the starter job.

Darnold is arguably the most attractive candidate on the market. He's got a solid mixture of experience, yet not playing at an advanced age. Other quarterbacks looking for homes in free agency include Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The Steelers are wrestling with whether to hold on to Fields and Wilson. Rodgers and the Jets parted ways.

Time will tell what happens with Darnold.