At 41 years old, this could be the last time Aaron Rodgers is the man in demand. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants have been eyeing him since the start of NFL free agency and the Minnesota Vikings emerged as a candidate once Daniel Jones signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Ironically, the team the future Hall of Famer reportedly most wants to play for is the least desperate of the three suitors.

Rodgers wishes to don the Purple, White and Gold and return to the NFC North as the Vikings' starting quarterback, per The Athletic's Michael Silver, Dianna Russini and Alec Lewis. He can potentially occupy that role until young J.J. McCarthy comes of age.

The chance to play for a squad that won 14 games last season in a division he knows as well as his local darkness retreat is understandably appealing, but Minnesota might not be willing to invest the approximate $40 million in guarantees that the former Super Bowl MVP will potentially command. If Rodgers does not land in his preferred destination, there is apparently a scenario in which he leaves the remaining choices alone on the dance floor and begins the next exotic chapter of his life.

Is Aaron Rodgers considering retirement?

“Rodgers has been targeted by the Steelers and Giants but has essentially put both teams on hold while he waits for clarity regarding the Vikings’ situation,” The Athletic reports. “If Minnesota ceases to be an option, it’s also possible that Rodgers will turn down both the Steelers (a 2024 playoff team) and Giants and instead opt for retirement.”

Unbeknownst to the public, it might be the Vikings brass and not Aaron Rodgers that actually holds the power in this NFL free agency saga. Steelers and Giants fans would unite and spew vitriol all over the four-time MVP's name if he chose to walk away from football rather than suit up for one of them, especially since they have been eagerly waiting for his decision.

The franchises would probably feel the same way, as they would be forced to pivot to a QB contingency plan. What might that look like, though? New York owns the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and can possibly package it with future second-rounders to complete a trade with the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 overall selection. The Steelers pick at No. 21 and therefore do not have the luxury of leaping up the board in the first round. Their already murky signal-caller situation could become even more distressing.

NFL fans are waiting for the Rodgers domino to fall

Both the Steelers and Giants could target Jameis Winston or another veteran quarterback in free agency, but it is clear they want Rodgers. Although he failed to live up to the hype with the New York Jets, the 10-time Pro Bowler posted 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions in 17 games during the 2024-25 season. He might still possess enough skills to either keep Pittsburgh in the playoff conversation or help New York escape the NFC basement.

But with reigning Coach of the Year Kevin O'Connell, wide receiver duo Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and an effective defense, Aaron Rodgers might have the best chance to enjoy a memorable conclusion to his career. The Vikings have much to consider. J.J. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus and is unproven at the professional level. Could the fear of the unknown prompt Minnesota to venture into the fear of the unpredictable?

Everyone, including Rodgers himself, is seemingly waiting for the answer to that question.