The 2025 NFL Draft is less than two months away. Now that the NFL Combine is in the rearview mirror, the 2025 draft class is beginning to take shape. One recent mock draft projects that a huge trade happens involving the first overall pick.

ESPN's Jordan Reid released a two-round mock draft on Tuesday after the NFL Combine. Reid started his mock draft by projecting a huge trade. The Giants trade up to the first overall pick, swapping picks with the Titans.

Reid cited New York's failed attempt to acquire Matthew Stafford as evidence of their desperation to acquire a quarterback. As a result, they may be willing to make a big trade like this one in real life.

“With Matthew Stafford agreeing to return to the Rams, the Giants' 2025 quarterback options seem to be down to Aaron Rodgers or drafting a quarterback of the future,” Reid wrote. “We're projecting the latter here, with New York sending its first-rounder (No. 3) and second-rounder (No. 34) in this draft and its third-round pick in 2026 to the Titans to have their choice between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.”

In Reid's mock, the Giants use the first overall pick to select Cam Ward.

“Ward is the top QB of this class,” Reid continued. “His combination of physical ability, improvisational skills and poise in big moments make him an ideal selection for coach Brian Daboll.”

There is no doubt that Giants fans would celebrate this move.

Titans land blue-chip defender after trading down with Giants

Titans fans may join in the celebration if this pick happened in real life.

Tennessee only moves down two spots after this trade and selects Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter.

Reid believes that Titans GM Mike Borgonzi is not confident enough in any quarterback in this draft class to tie his future to that player.

“Does first-year GM Mike Borgonzi feel comfortable tying his tenure to either one of the QBs? Based on the intel I gathered at the combine, Tennessee will explore trading down while staying in range to pick the first non-QB off the board, as it does here,” Reid wrote.

On the other hand, Carter may be the best player in this draft class. It almost feels like a steal for the Titans to pick him up with the third overall pick.

“In his first full season as an edge rusher, Carter tallied 12 sacks and registered an 18.5% pressure rate, which ranked third in the FBS,” Reid concluded. “Picking Carter could be a great start to Borgonzi's rebuild.”

It will be interesting to see if a trade like this actually happens at the 2025 NFL Draft in April.