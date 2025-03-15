Following a disappointing 2024 season, the New York Giants enter 2025 with a glaring need at the quarterback position. They released Daniel Jones — and Drew Lock became a free agent — leaving recently signed Tommy DeVito as the Giants' starter. Now, Aaron Rodgers is tied to the Giants' quarterback vacancy through the offseason rumor mill, and they're reportedly the highest bidder so far throughout the 2025 NFL free agency period, per Dianna Russini on Thursday's episode of the Scoop City podcast.

“From what I understand, the New York Giants are the team right now that have offered him the most,” Russini said. “But also has the least to offer. Now, what’s funny is — just talking to people with the Giants — such a different tone, and maybe because they’ve entered this race knowing that it was going to be a hard sell, perhaps. I don’t feel them itching as much because they apparently have some plan that I don’t know about.”

Now, in Russini's podcast, she mentions the fact that the Giants have the least to offer.

Given their lackluster offense — aside from players like Malik Nabers — it's fair to say the Giants don't have much to offer Rodgers. But, in the same vein, Rodgers isn't necessarily providing the same MVP-caliber production that he once was.

Instead, he's an expensive veteran who could break down at any minute.

Although their neighboring Jets gave Rodgers a chance, the Giants have a better option in play to fill the quarterback position, per Chase Daniels, Russini's co-host on Scoop City.

“Draft Cam Ward at once,” Daniel said, responding to Russini's report. “That’s your only chance. Move up.”

The only issue with Daniels' idea is it would require the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns to pass on Cam Ward since the Giants have the third pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Another possibility is the Giants trading up to No. 1 since the Titans have declared that the first pick could be on the market for the right price.

Considering these are all just rumors regarding free agency, who knows what's accurate?

But — if the 2025 NFL free agency rumors are true — Aaron Rodgers could be teaming up with the Giants in 2025, calling MetLife Stadium home once again. This time, he'll be sporting a new uniform.