The Minnesota Vikings don’t have to deal with the Sam Darnold meltdown anymore. And Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers is the right fit for the franchise. Also, the pursuit of Rodgers got a major update from an NFL insider, according to a post on X by The Purple Persuasion.

NFL Insider

@MikeSilver expands on the @Vikings and Aaron Rodgers situation and how Minnesota is “strongly considering and weighing” this option of bringing him in.

Silver notes that Rodgers' first choice is to play for the Vikings and also notes he could see it “going both ways” on whether he plays in Minnesota or another team.

(Via: Joe and Q Podcast / @espn)

However, it should be noted Rodgers is a 20-year veteran. His best days are behind him. Even behind a revamped offensive line like the Vikings are putting together, Rodgers doesn’t have a great deal of upside. But he could hold down the fort while the team waits on J.J. McCarthy to take over.

Free agent QB Aaron Rodgers considering offers

Perhaps what draws Rodgers toward Minnesota is head coach Kevin O’Connell. He is widely respected around the league and has enjoyed great success since taking over with the Vikings.

Also, it doesn’t hurt that O’Connell grabbed the Associated Press NFL coach of the year award.

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson certainly likes playing for O’Connell, according to nfl.com.

“He's one of the best in the league, if not the best,” Hockenson said. “We're very fortunate to be able to play for him. To get 13 wins in his first two out of three seasons is massive, and it just shows the type of program he set up, the type of culture he set up here. We've having fun over here playing under K.O.”

The Vikings boast maybe the best receiver room in the league. It starts with elite receiver Justin Jefferson. Furthermore, his running mate, Jordan Addison, is developing as a premier target. Those two guys could make Rodgers look pretty good in his old age. And having Hockenson as a safety blanket adds to the mix.

The Vikings are likely battling the Steelers for Rodgers’ services. The Steelers made him an offer, according to a post on X by Gerry Dulac.

Apparently, the delay in the Aaron Rodgers discussion with the Steelers is not about money. The offer has been made. It's about Rodgers taking his good ol' time about making a decision.