The Minnesota Vikings fell short in their comeback bid against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, losing the NFL's inaugural game in Dublin, Ireland, 24-21, at Croke Park.

The Vikings fell to 2-2, while the Steelers improved to 3-1.

The defeat was extra costly for Minnesota as right tackle Brian O'Neill suffered an MCL sprain in the first quarter. It's a big blow to the Vikings' offense, which is already struggling early in the campaign. Quarterback JJ McCarthy has missed their last two games due to an ankle sprain.

While O'Neill is expected to miss some time, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the 30-year-old veteran doesn't need knee surgery.

“The MRI has confirmed that #Vikings RT Brian O’Neill sprained his MCL on Sunday, taking him off the field. He’s week-to-week, but no surgery is required. Coach Kevin O’Connell had indicated this was the case,” posted Rapoport on X.

O’Neill suffered the injury while blocking on a field goal attempt.

The two-time Pro Bowler had been a durable player for the Vikings since being drafted as the 62nd overall pick in 2018. He started all 17 games last season, helping Minnesota to a 14-3 record.

The medical bills have been piling up for the Vikings recently. Aside from O'Neill and McCarthy, also sidelined are center Ryan Kelly due to a concussion and guard Donovan Jackson, who is recovering from wrist surgery.

For what it's worth, it looks like McCarthy could return sooner rather than later. O'Connell stressed that they will not rush the 22-year-old signal-caller, who missed his rookie season due to a torn MCL, until he gets enough practice.

“Those physical reps? That’s what the Vikings hope for JJ McCarthy this week. He told me his ankle is feeling better. However, this staff will not let him play until he is at 101%,” said NFL reporter Jamie Erdahl during the game between the Vikings and the Steelers, as quoted by Heavy's Josh Buckhalter.

Minnesota will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.