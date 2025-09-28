It's a disaster in Dublin for the Minnesota Vikings. Their streak of victories in international games is in jeopardy of ending at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Through three quarters, Minnesota has just six points to Pittsburgh's 21 points. To make matters worse, two key members of their offensive line got injured. Guard Brian O'Neill and center Ryan Kelly both left the game due to injuries, per Tom Pellisero.

“Trouble for the #Vikings O-line: RT Brian O'Neill has been ruled out for the game with a knee injury, and C Ryan Kelly is being evaluated for another concussion.”

The Vikings' offensive line is already dealing with multiple injuries before this Week 4 contest. Tackle Walter Rouse and 2025 first-round pick Donovan Jackson were already listed as out for this game. Already down two linemen entering the Steelers game, the Vikings losing two more linemen (one of which is the center, too) does not bode well for their chances this game.

Article Continues Below

Minnesota is playing this game without two key cogs of their offense. Starting quarterback JJ McCarthy is out, as well as running back Aaron Jones. In their stead, backups Carson Wentz and Jordan Mason are starting for the Vikings.

Hopes were high for the Vikings after a dominant win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Against the Steelers' AFC North rivals, MInnesota cruised to an easy 48-10 win, powered by a defense that forced multiple turnovers. However, they are struggling to generate that pressure against the Steelers.