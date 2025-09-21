The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, as the team aims to advance to a 2-1 record. However, the club will be without JJ McCarthy under center, as the second-year quarterback is dealing with an ankle injury. Additionally, Christian Darrisaw has been questionable, and it's been unclear whether he'll help protect Carson Wentz on Sunday.

With kickoff nearing, reports indicate that Darrisaw, who is bouncing back from a torn ACL and MCL from last season, was not named on the Vikings' inactive list. That means the 26-year-old left tackle should be good to go, as he makes his 2025-26 season debut.

“Cincinnati vs. Minnesota inactives: QB Desmond Ridder (3rd QB), QB JJ McCarthy, WR Tim Jones, T Justin Skule, C Ryan Kelly, TE Nick Vannett, DT Elijah Williams.”

Christian Darrisaw suffered a knee injury during the Vikings' 30-20 Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last season. Before the injury, Darrisaw was serving as a consistent option on the offensive line since being picked in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota, and especially Carson Wentz, will be glad to have him back in the starting lineup.

We'll see if the Vikings' offense can be effective with Wentz under center. Having Christian Darrisaw back at left tackle is huge for the offense. However, the 32-year-old quarterback has had a roller coaster of a career. The good news, however, is that the Bengals' defense is allowing an average of 269.5 passing yards per game, which is fifth-worst in the league. They're also allowing an average of 363.5 total yards of offense per game, which is ninth-worst in the NFL.

The Vikings and Bengals kick off at 1 p.m. EST. It'll be a home contest for Minnesota. It is the team's second consecutive home game.