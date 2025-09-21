The Minnesota Vikings got off to a promising start this season. After three shaky quarters, J.J. McCarthy bounced back to lead Minnesota to a comeback win over the Chicago Bears. But Week 2 was difficult for Vikings fans to stomach. In addition to getting blown out by the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota suffered a number of significant injuries.

McCarthy is expected to miss up to four weeks with a high ankle sprain. Running back Aaron Jones landed on the IR with a hamstring injury. And a host of other players were banged up and trending toward missing Week 3’s clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

But help is on the way. The Vikings received a very positive injury update Saturday as the team anticipates reinforcements for its battered roster. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, safety Harrison Smith and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel were all listed as questionable for Week 3. Now, all three are expected to play against the Bengals, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Vikings get boost from return of injured veterans

Darrisaw has been sidelined since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of last season. The former first-round draft pick was still recovering at the start of 2025. Darrisaw sat out the first two weeks of the season and appeared unlikely to suit up for the Bengals game.

However, with Carson Wentz taking over the offense in McCarthy’s absence, the Vikings would certainly benefit from having Darrisaw on the field. He’s been one of the league’s top tackles when healthy enough to play.

Smith is another veteran leader whose presence will greatly benefit the Vikings. The former All-Pro defensive back has been recovering from an illness that’s sidelined him for a month. Minnesota was hoping the 14th-year pro would make his 2025 debut against the Falcons but Smith needed to wait another week.

The six-time Pro Bowler has been building up his stamina and conditioning after being sidelined with the illness. Now it appears Smith is ready to take the field.

The Vikings defense will also get a boost from the return of Van Ginkel. The seventh-year veteran made his first Pro Bowl in his debut with Minnesota last season. In Week 1, Van Ginkel was very active, playing 91 percent of defensive snaps.

However, Van Ginkel suffered a concussion in the season opener and was forced to miss Week 2. But he’s expected to play against Cincinnati.