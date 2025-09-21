The Minnesota Vikings are entering an important stretch of their season in Week 3. Vikings QB JJ McCarthy will miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain. That will put a lot of pressure on Minnesota to stack some wins without their starting quarterback. Thankfully, there's a chance he could return ahead of schedule.

McCarthy will travel overseas with his team next week despite his high ankle sprain, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Minnesota will soon become the first NFL team to play two consecutive international games. They will face off against the Steelers in Dublin in Week 4. Then, on the following Sunday, they will play against the Browns in London.

Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports added that Minnesota did not place McCarthy on IR because he would've missed the next four games.

McCarthy will continue his rehab process in Europe and will continue to recover during Minnesota's bye week. She added that the expectation is for McCarthy to return the following week against the Eagles.

That timeline could reportedly move up if McCarthy feels good enough. This explains why Minnesota did not place McCarthy on IR in the first place.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added even more confirmation of this timeline.

Vikings backup Carson Wentz is operating as if he'll be the starter for two weeks, per Fowler.

It will be interesting to see what situation the Vikings find themselves in once McCarthy finally returns.

Vikings preparing for backup quarterback duel with Bengals in Week 3

Minnesota faces an opponent with a similar situation in Week 3.

The Vikings take on the Bengals on Sunday in a game where two backup quarterbacks will get the start.

Cincinnati will trot out Jake Browning after Joe Burrow's devastating turf toe injury from Week 2. That means NFL fans will still get an evenly-matched game pitting Ja'Marr Chase against Justin Jefferson.

But now the chemistry between each superstar receiver and their backup quarterback will be what's under the microscope.

Browning played well in relief of Burrow last week, racking up 241 passing yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Wentz's last game as starter was a 38-0 snoozefest in Week 18 with the Chiefs. He started instead of Patrick Mahomes in a meaningless game for Kansas City.

The winner of this game will breathe a huge sigh of relief. But the loser will face plenty of questions about their backup quarterback.

Vikings vs. Bengals kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.