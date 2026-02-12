Speculation has been growing that Derek Carr may un-retire and sign with an NFL franchise this offseason. The buzz grew a bit louder on Thursday, as some recent comments potentially hinted that the Minnesota Vikings reached out to him during the 2025-26 season.

In the latest episode of the “Home Grown” podcast with Derek and David Carr, the 34-year-old former quarterback began the conversation by claiming that he would not sign with any team in the league. Instead, Derek Carr would want to join a situation where he would be able to compete for a Lombardi Trophy.

Later in the discussion, Carr revealed that he has already had to deny some teams, hinting that he had opportunities to un-retire and sign wth an organization like Philip Rivers did with the Indianapolis Colts. His brother, David Carr, not-so-subtly mentioned the Vikings, and Derek Carr made sure not to confirm it. But the implications remain.

“Would I do [un-retire]?” asked Derek Carr. “Yes. Would I do it for anybody? Absolutely not… I told you two things. I'd have to be healthy, and I would want a chance to win a Super Bowl. And obviously, that's a tough thing to find… I had to say no a couple of times so far.”

“I think purple and gold?” hinted David Carr.

“Go, Lakers,” responded Derek Carr.

There are only two NFL teams that use the “purple and gold” colors: the Vikings and the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson missed several games due to injury. But he eventually returned in the final stretch of the regular season. As for Minnesota, quarterback problems were an issue throughout most of the campaign.

Additionally, there have been rumors suggesting Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell wanted a more talented veteran quarterback on the roster. Derek Carr seemingly fits that description.

Carr retired after the 2024-25 campaign after playing in the league for 11 years. During his time in the NFL, Carr made four Pro Bowl appearances, three with the Las Vegas Raiders when they were still playing in Oakland, and one in Vegas. He then played his final two years with the New Orleans Saints. Carr has thrown for 41,245 yards and 257 touchdowns in his career while completing 65.1% of his pass attempts.