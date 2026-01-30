There seems to be a lot going on in Minnesota with the Vikings, as they recently fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after four seasons. There have already been rumors as to why this surprising firing happened, with one of them being because of the quarterback situation they had coming into the season.

After letting Sam Darnold walk and sign with the Seattle Seahawks, and not hitting on any of the remaining free agents, they were left with JJ McCarthy as the frontrunner for the starting position.

Apparently, it seems as if head coach Kevin O'Connell was looking for better options behind McCarthy at the position, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

“The indications were and are, and the outcome supports the idea that O’Connell wanted something more behind JJ McCarthy, that O’Connell possibly wanted McCarthy to sit another year,” Florio said. “The tension came from the fact that McCarthy was drafted 10th overall. Remember, they traded up from No. 11 to No. 10 because there was concern they were gonna get a leapfrogged possibly by the Broncos at No. 12, who took Bo Nix and acted like they wanted them all along.”

The Vikings ended up taking McCarthy, and he only played in one preseason game after tearing his meniscus. The next season, McCarthy was thrown in as the starter, and the only options they had behind him were Sam Howell, who they eventually traded, and Carson Wentz, who they signed afterward.

In 10 games this season, McCarthy finished with 1,632 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He did deal with injuries, but it's still uncertain if he is the future at the quarterback position for the Vikings.

Now, it will be interesting to see what the Vikings do in the offseason, and if they'll decide to bring in a veteran to compete with McCarthy for the job.