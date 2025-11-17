During the Minnesota Vikings' 19-17 loss in Week 11, wide receiver Justin Jefferson was seen visibly upset on the sidelines. However, he hasn't thrown the towel in on quarterback JJ McCarthy.

Minnesota's quarterback threw a pair of interceptions. But McCarthy also led the Vikings on a touchdown drive to take the lead with 50 seconds remaining. It may not have been the quarterback's best performance, but Jefferson is taking just as much blame for the loss, via Fox 9, h/t Adam Patrick of the Viking Age.

“It wasn't the best game for all of us. I feel like we should have played better all in all,” Jefferson said. “But at the end of the day, when it all counted and it all mattered, J.J. stepped up. As a captain, as a leader of this team, I have to be the first one out there. I got to be the head first, leading us into that direction of winning and being where we need to be.”

“So, if that takes, you know, taking J.J. out and getting more time with him and creating that connection with him, then that's what I've got to do,” he continued. “But I have to figure out what I have to do in order to get us over that hump.”

In the loss, McCarthy completed 16-of-32 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown alongside his two picks. Seventy-six of those passing yards came on Minnesota's final touchdown drive. Meaning, he had less than 100 passing yards for most of the contest.

Jefferson did lead the way with five receptions for 61 yards. But it wasn't as explosive as a performance as the All-World receiver was hoping for. McCarthy's struggles played the biggest factor into those struggles.

Now 4-6, the Vikings need to turn things around in a hurry to make the playoffs. Jefferson seems dedicated to helping McCarthy get through any of his issues. But another two-interception performance could lead to more sideline drama.