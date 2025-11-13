Justin Jefferson sent a strong warning to the NFL as he and the Minnesota Vikings progress through the 2025 season.

Jefferson is going through his sixth season in the league, standing out as one of the best receivers in the game. However, he's had a learning curve in developing chemistry with young quarterback JJ McCarthy.

Nine games through the season (four with McCarthy under center), Jefferson has made 51 catches for 686 yards and two touchdowns. It's far from the 103 receptions he made for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. Despite this, he still has time to return to his elite form.

As Minnesota goes into the second half of its campaign, Jefferson published a story post on Instagram that stated he needs to return to his heights in his third season. 2022 stands out as his peak year, recording 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.

“I need to get back to Year 3 jets,” Jefferson wrote in the story caption.

Media asked the star receiver about the Instagram post on Thursday ahead of the team's Week 11 matchup. It was there when he explained the meaning behind the post, per reporters Alec Lewis and Kevin Seifert.

“Justin Jefferson was pretty open, honest. Said his Instagram post today just came to him, as he was looking back on those plays at the joy of that time. Said he wants to get back to that savage mode,” Lewis wrote.

“Really interesting media session today with Justin Jefferson. Said he wants to get back to his “savage” and “f-it” mode. Admitted his frustration on Sunday and addressed not chasing players who intercepted passes. More to come,” Seifert wrote.

What lies ahead for Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Justin Jefferson yearns to be at his best at all times for the Vikings, especially as the 2025 season starts to wind down. With the team still in the playoff mix, it will require all of his effort as well as his teammates to put together the best results possible.

Minnesota has a 4-5 record on the season, being at the bottom of the NFC North Division standings. They are slightly behind the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at the 10th spot.

The Vikings will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, which will be at home. They host the Bears on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. ET.