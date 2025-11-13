Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy has been dealing with a right-hand injury since the 27-19 Week 10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He had been limited in practice throughout the week leading up to the contest against the Chicago Bears. However, the latest update sparks good news for McCarthy and the franchise.

Reports indicate that the 22-year-old quarterback was a full participant in Thursday's practice, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. That's a big step in the right direction for JJ McCarthy to play in Week 11 against the Bears.

“JJ McCarthy a full go today for the Vikings.”

Injuries have been the story so far in McCarthy's career. He missed the entire 2024-25 campaign as a rookie after suffering a season-ending right knee injury. This year, the second-year pro has dealt with a high-ankle sprain and an injury in his right hand. He's only been able to play in four of the Vikings' nine available games so far.

When on the field, JJ McCarthy still looks like a rookie quarterback. In his first four games of his career, the former first-round pick has thrown for 692 yards and five touchdowns while completing 53.7% of his pass attempts. He's also rushed for 110 yards while scoring two additional touchdowns on the ground. Turnovers have been an issue, though, as he's thrown six interceptions and has fumbled the ball four times.

He'll have a chance to improve his numbers in Week 11 when the Vikings take on the Bears. However, that should be a relatively tough game, as Chicago has won six of its last seven games.