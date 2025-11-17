Week 11 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season has almost concluded as fantasy managers continue to deal with crucial decisions regarding their lineups ahead of the playoffs. These last few weeks of the fantasy regular season will be pivotal and certain players will have to be dropped from rosters to make room for emerging stars.

Week 11 saw another wild comeback effort from the Chicago Bears to beat the rival Vikings, putting the Bears in first place in the NFC North standings. The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Los Angeles Chargers with a 35-6 beatdown as the Denver Broncos also upset the Kansas City Chiefs with a game-winning field goal. The Eagles took down the Lions on Sunday Night in a battle of two NFC heavyweights.

The most notable injuries of Week 11 came to Atlanta Falcons' Drake London (knee), who's still awaiting further news on the PCL sprain. Tennessee Titans' WR Calvin Ridley also looks to be done for the season with a broken fibula.

Week 11 Fantasy Football – Drop List

Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley – Rostered in 51.6% of ESPN leagues

The most obvious drop here will be Titans' Calvin Ridley as his ankle injury will conclude his fantasy season. Heading into the year as a top-30 option at the position, it's been a disappointing season for Ridley amidst the woes of a rebuilding team and rookie quarterback. Ridley managed to score double-digit fantasy points just one time (Week 5 @ARI) this season while missing four games due to injury. While it was a valiant effort, we can bid Ridley's fantasy season goodbye.

Tennessee Titans WR Eric Ayomanor – Rostered in 13.7% of leagues

While Eric Ayomanor could become the only pass-catching option in this Titans' offense with Ridley done for the season and WR Chimere Dike (concussion) also ruled out in Week 11. However, during their loss to the Houston Texans, Ayomanor dealt with a hamstring injury and carries a ‘questionable' designation into Week 12.

The problem lies within this offense as a whole and their current numbers aren't sustainable for a fantasy roster spot. With the fantasy playoffs just a few weeks away, the patience is wearing thin when looking at viable options within this Titans' offense. Our advice, stray away from this unit for the rest of the season.

Minnesota Vikings' TE TJ Hockenson – Rostered in 78.9% of leagues

Another disappointment this year has been the lack of usage seen from TE TJ Hockenson. Just a few years ago, Hockenson served as an integral part of this offense with his ability inside the red zone and YAC potential. However, Hockenson has found the end zone just twice this season and is averaging 7.4 fantasy points per week.

Furthermore, Hockenson hasn't scored double-digit fantasy totals in four consecutive games dating back to Week 7. There seems to be too many options with WR Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison with the bulk of the work and quarterback JJ McCarthy is still trying to find his rhythm. With Hockenson ranked No. 23 overall among tight ends, it could be time to drop him despite his inflated roster percentage.

Houston Texans' RB Nick Chubb – Rostered in 53.5% of leagues

With RB Woody Marks taking over the starting job in the Houston Texans' backfield, many fantasy managers believed that veteran Nick Chubb would still be utilized in goal line situations as the more bruising of the two backs. However, his opportunities have been limited by the success of Marks as a three-down back as Chubb has failed to find the end zone since Week 5.

If anything were to happen to Woody Marks, Chubb would immediately be a solid starting option with his experience. However, this offense has been stagnating over the last few weeks and it doesn't seem as though Marks' position as the lead back is in any jeopardy. It may be safe to drop Nick Chubb from lineups at this point, especially if you have more active options.