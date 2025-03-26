The Minnesota Vikings look to be ready to hand J.J. McCarthy the keys as the starting quarterback, but there's still a voice in the background that's saying Aaron Rodgers could sign with them. Rodgers has had a few options on the table on where he could sign, and with the New York Giants recently agreeing to terms with Russell Wilson, his last two options seem to be the Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a recent interview, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was asked about their interest in Rodgers and didn't rule out the possibility of them signing him.

“For me to sit here and say that anything's 100 percent forever, that's just not the job,” Adofo-Mensah said via ESPN's Kevin Seifert. “We're responding to scenarios and different information as it comes. So obviously things can change, but right now we're really happy with our [quarterback] room and we're going to look to upgrade it in different ways.”

Though there have been rumors that McCarthy was told that he would be the starting quarterback, he is supposed to take first-team reps when they get back on the field. Though McCarthy is setting up to be the future of the Vikings, getting a veteran like Rodgers wouldn't be a bad idea, and he could take their team to the next level.

Could the Vikings sign Aaron Rodgers?

At this point, the Vikings seem to be committed to McCarthy. He's been cleared for offseason activities after he had to recover from a torn meniscus in his right knee before the start of last season, and now he's working to regain weight after losing more than 20 pounds throughout recovery.

“Whether it been the draft process or practice until the injury and really the offseason now, he's met the bar,” Adofo-Mensah said. He's exceeded our expectations at every point. So I don't have the ability to tell you what the future is, but I can tell you what I expect to be the outcome this offseason from the competition. But it's also our job to set up a quarterback room that's going to have to … provide insurance in case somebody needs to come in for a couple of games.”

Adofo-Mensah knows the relationship that Rodgers and Kevin O'Connell have, but he's only worried about what he can control.

“I know Kevin (O'Connell) and (Aaron Rodgers) have a great relationship still, they'll still have a relationship and keep talking, but right now I'm focused on the two players that are in our room right now,” Adofo-Mensah said.

Though the Vikings know they have a young quarterback ready to play, their roster is built to win now, and Rodgers gives them that ability. It will be interesting where Rodgers ends up signing, and it shouldn't be a surprise if he chooses the Vikings.