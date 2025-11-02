The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a significant upset as they defeated their division rival Detroit Lions 27-24 in Week 9 behind the leadership and execution of second-year quarterback. J.J. McCarthy.

The Lions had won the most recent five games in the series between the two teams and if they had defeated the Vikings, they would have had their longest winning streak ever in the series. The Lions have never beaten the Vikings six times in a row. The two teams have been playing twice a season since 1961, the Vikings' first year in the league.

McCarthy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Vikings won at Ford Field for the first time since 2021. The Lions had closed to within three points on a 37-yard TD pass from Jared Goff to Jameson Williams after the two-minute warning, but the Vikings were able to run out the clock when McCarthy hit wideout Jalen Nailor with a crucial third-down pass that gave the Vikings a first down.

The Vikings were determined to show the Lions that they would not lose the physical battle in this game. In the most recent games between the two teams, the Lions used their pounding running game to push the Vikings around and Kevin O'Connell's team had no answers. That was not the case in this game.

Vikings get back to the .500 mark

The Vikings (4-4) had struggled in recent weeks with injured backup Carson Wentz under center. McCarthy had been out with a high ankle sprain since Week 2, but he did not show any ill effects against the Lions.

McCarthy completed 14 of 25 passes for 143 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. His rushing numbers were not impressive — 9 carries for 12 yards — but his 9-yard run for a touchdown in the third quarter gave the Vikings a 24-14 lead and control of the game.

The Vikings had lost back to back games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers. They got back to .500 by outrushing the Lions 142 to 65.

Minnesota hosts the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, while the Lions play at Washington next week.