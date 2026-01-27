The city of Minneapolis has been dealing with numerous issues in the real world since the beginning of the month. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE) were sent to the city on a large-scale operation in a huge escalation of President Trump's immigration policies. The operation resulted in two civilians being killed by agents, and it had widespread condemnation from everyone, including Minnesota Vikings legend John Randle. He was also the latest Minnesota athlete to speak out about the shootings.

On Saturday, 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti was fatally shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis during a protest. Pretti was the second U.S. citizen shot dead by the immigration agents after Renee Good was killed on Jan. 7. Randle decided to speak up on his Instagram and spoke against the operations happening in Minneapolis as a prominent figure in the city.

“I haven’t liked to talk politics on this account. I wanted to have a fun spot for Vikings fans, like me,” Randle wrote in an IG post. “Many fans have been scared of backlash, losing friends or followers, but I am saying clearly: I am NOT okay with people being taken from their homes and families being ripped apart. I am NOT okay with people being denied due process.

“I am NOT okay with reckless violence condoned by the Trump Administration. I am NOT okay with people being murdered in their own communities.”

According to a forensic audio analysis of the video footage, ICE agents fired 10 shots at Pretti in less than five seconds. He was declared dead on the scene.

John Randle was a force in the NFL after going undrafted and signing with the Minnesota Vikings. He played 11 seasons with the Vikings and three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The DT finished his pro career with 556 tackles, 137.5 sacks, 29 forced fumbles, one interception, and one defensive touchdown. He earned seven Pro Bowl honors and six first-team All-Pro selections. He was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

The operation is expected to come to an end soon, but it has not been without issues and has also already forced the NBA to postpone a Timberwolves game.