The NFL league meetings mark the kickoff to the league year. They have started, and there are different stories to keep an eye on with each team's coaches and at the meetings. One of the stories to keep an eye on is that there are now two different sets of brothers as head coaches in the NFL, with the Arizona Cardinals hiring Mike LaFleur as their new head coach.

At the league meetings, Matt LaFleur addressed what it was like to have his brother be a head coach. He said it's great to have him as a fellow head coach in the NFL and that he wants to help him, but also beat him. That answer is the perfect big brother response because he shows how happy he is while also wanting more opportunities to beat him where he can.

“I want to help him. I want to kick his ass at the same time,” Matt LaFleur said.

The two brothers have already started working together, with a joint practice likely coming between the Packers and the Cardinals.

“I love joint practices, because you get to hit somebody else, you get to see somewhat of a different scheme, all that,” LaFleur said during the annual NFL owners meeting on Monday. “But we’re going against different players, different corners, different D, we’re blocking different guys. Training camp is long, and so for the same team to be hitting each other for that many weeks in a row, you’ve got to break it up.

“Inevitably, we all know what’s going to happen after you keep hitting your own brother for a while. We’re going to hug each other after it, but when you’re going, you’re going. And it should be competitive. We’re working through that still. I don’t know if I can stamp anything. I’m waiting for kind of the league in terms of all that kind of stuff, but when that gets done, we’ll go up there.”

Matt LaFleur also addressed the Packers' issues with their NFLPA grades, among other topics, at the league meetings.