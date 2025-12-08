The 2025 season has not been going well for Justin Jefferson. Once considered to be a “QB-proof” receiver with how well he's performed with different quarterbacks, the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is having a down year this season. Last week, he had one of his worst statistical outings, recording just two catches for four yards as the Vikings were shut out against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jefferson once again had a dismal outing in Week 14, recording two catches for 11 yards against the Washington Commanders. The biggest difference? This time, the Vikings won convincingly, 31-0, over the Commanders. Despite the less-than-stellar individual performance, Jefferson was still content because his team won.

“I’d rather win and not get the ball than lose and not get the ball,” Jefferson said, per Michael David Smith. “As long as we’re winning, this team is coming in here with a smile on our face and we have the confidence to continue on and better ourselves, and make sure that we continue this feeling, that’s the main objective.”

It was a relatively quiet outing for the Vikings' passing attack in general. After weeks of struggling, quarterback JJ McCarthy put together a solid performance. He completed 16 of his 23 passing attempts for 163 yards, throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions. Jordan Addison led the receivers with four catches on 62 yards.

The Vikings did most of their damage on the ground, though. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason combined for 128 yards on the ground, with Mason scoring a touchdown. McCarthy also added 19 yards on the ground. This balanced attack kept McCarthy cool and calm and allowed the Vikings' labored offense to breathe a little more.

The Vikings also got some help from their defense. Minnesota's defense had three takeaways against the Commanders: a forced fumble from Javon Hargrave and interceptions from Harrison Smith and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Despite the win, the Vikings' playoff chances remain at less than 1%. Still, the rest of the season will be a good way for Minnesota to take a soft reset and figure out which areas they need to improve on in the next few seasons.