The Minnesota Vikings delivered a beatdown in Week 14. Minnesota shut out Washington 31-0 on Sunday in one of the most one-sided games of the season. Based on the final score, it should be no surprise that Minnesota's young quarterback played a great game on Sunday.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy made a humbling confession after his breakout game against the Commanders.

“It’s definitely reassuring,” McCarthy said during his postgame press conference. “I always knew I had that and I always knew the potential is there, but I’m looking at it right now and there’s so many ways I could get better. I’m so far from where I want to be, so it’s just great to get the win and grow in this game.”

McCarthy authored his best statistical performance of his young NFL career on Sunday.

He went 16-of-23 passing for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He also added six carries for 19 yards on the ground.

Unfortunately, it is already too late for McCarthy to rescue Minnesota's season and compete for a playoff spot. But it was good for McCarthy to show some progress after struggling earlier this season.

Hopefully McCarthy can carry this momentum into next week's game.

Recapping Vikings' dominant win against Commanders in Week 14

This is how the Vikings want to win football games.

Minnesota dominated Washington from wire to wire, flexing every one of their strengths. The Vikings dominated the Commanders in the box score, eclipsing them in every important statistical category. They dominated the time of possession (34:52), won the turnover battle (+3), and outgained Washington 313 yards to 206 yards.

It certainly helped that Jayden Daniels reaggravated his elbow injury and left the game. But even if Daniels had stayed healthy, it is unlikely that Washington would have pulled off an upset in this game.

The Commanders were a compromised opponent, which takes some of the air out of McCarthy's big performance. That's why it is so important that he plays well again in Minnesota's next outing.

Next up for the Vikings is a Week 15 matchup the Cowboys.