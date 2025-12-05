The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders meet at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday for a battle that both teams are desperately trying to win. With the playoff race heating up, the only way these two teams have a chance at making it is if they win out. The Vikings are 4-8, and if they win out, they will finish 9-8 with a chance at the playoffs. Any loss would end their chances.

The good news for the Vikings is that quarterback J.J. McCarthy has cleared concussion protocol and has a chance to start against the Commanders. McCarthy returned to practice fully on Wednesday and did the same on Thursday. He last played against the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago. Minnesota has lost four straight games after taking down the Detroit Lions.

This season, McCarthy has not played well. He recently admitted to it, saying he has been overthinking.

“I would say a lot of the mentality has changed,” he said. “I was just so focused on doing every rep perfectly and making sure every little detail was crossed and checked off. Coach O’Connell and Coach McCown were talking to me about, ‘Hey, let’s worry about that stuff in the offseason. Go out there, play ball, just execute the play. That just frees up a lot of space mentally. “I’m definitely a natural overthinker, and it's not against them I need to do a better job of compartmentalizing those coaching points and realizing when it's game time.

In six games this season, McCarthy has thrown for 929 yards and six touchdowns. He has thrown 10 interceptions with a QBR of just 24.1.