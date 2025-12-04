The Minnesota Vikings thought an important need was being filled when they brought veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen back to the team after his two years with the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings reacquired Thielen in a late August trade, and it appeared he could play a key role early in the season while second-year wideout Jordan Addison was serving a three-game, league-imposed suspension.

Thielen had been something of a key receiver for the Vikings from 2014 through 2021. However, Thielen was not very productive in his second term with the team, and he was designated as inactive in the team's Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks. As a result of that decision, Thielen asked the team for his release and the Vikings accommodated him earlier in the week. He has since been picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thielen had been thrilled to get a second chance with the Vikings, but it did not have the the proper outcome. He caught just 8 passes for 69 yards while playing 11 games this season and starting in 4 of them.

He was clearly sad at the way things ended. “Extremely tough,” Thielen said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “It really wore on me mentally … just excited to have an opportunity. I'm very thankful for this organization, the people in the locker room.”

Vikings enduring brutal season after high expectations

The Vikings were hoping to use last season's 14-3 record as something of a jumping-off point for this year's team. They had thrived with Sam Darnold at quarterback, and they hoped to do even better with second-year QB J.J. McCarthy under center. The former Michigan quarterback has battled injuries and stumbled badly this season.

The Vikings have fallen into last place in the NFC North with a 4-8 record, and their offense has fallen into a deep, dark hole. Minnesota hosts the Washington Commanders in Week 14, and head coach Kevin O'Connell's team hopes to end its 4-game losing streak.