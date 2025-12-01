The Minnesota Vikings have taken the biggest step backward in the NFL this season. They have gone from a 14-3 football team last year to winning just four games as Week 14 approaches.

One of the biggest reasons for the Vikings' struggles has been the play at quarterback. J.J. McCarthy has looked overwhelmed and not NFL-ready. But as it turned out, things could actually get worse on offense.

On Sunday, Minnesota was without McCarthy due to a concussion. In his place, an undrafted rookie, Max Brosmer, took snaps under center against the Seattle Seahawks. The Vikings mustered just 162 total yards of offense, with Brosmer throwing four interceptions in a 26-0 shellacking.

Justin Jefferson posted the worst game of his pro career with two catches for four yards.

The day after the loss, Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell said that McCarthy is symptom-free and should emerge from the concussion protocol this week, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Minnesota will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. That game may provide an opportunity for the Vikings' offense to show some life.

Article Continues Below

The Commanders boast one of the NFL's worst defensive units. They are particularly poor against the pass, something Bo Nix took advantage of on Sunday Night Football.

Minnesota is not officially eliminated from the playoffs, but it might as well be. At this point, they just need to use these final five games to determine if McCarthy is their future quarterback or not.

The team moved on from Sam Darnold in the offseason, turning the reins over to McCarthy. In his first season (six games), the former Michigan Wolverine has averaged 154 passing yards per game. He is completing just 54 percent of his throws, with six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Darnold is playing great, leading the Seahawks to a 9-3 record.