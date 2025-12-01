The Minnesota Vikings certainly missed QB J.J. McCarthy during Week 13. Minnesota was shut out 26-0 by Seattle in an ugly game where rookie QB Max Brosmer could not move the offense down the field. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson did not speak with the media after the game, and one gross statistic shows why Jefferson was so frustrated.

Minnesota authored one of the worst offensive performances of the 2025 season on Sunday.

“Minnesota’s offensive output, via EPA per play, ranked as the second-worst performance of any team this season, behind only a Week 7 game in which the Las Vegas Raiders were shut out,” The Athletic's Alec Lewis wrote after the game.

The game was also once of the worst in Jefferson's entire career. He finished with just two receptions for four yards on a total of six targets.

Jefferson is now in danger of not earning 1,000 receiving yards, which he accomplished during each of his first five seasons in the NFL. He currently has 62 receptions for 799 yards and two touchdowns.

It is easy to place most of the blame on Brosmer's shoulders. The rookie quarterback went 19-of-30 for 126 passing yards with four interceptions. He also suffered four sacks for 30 yards, so that put the team's total passing yards at 96 for the game.

Minnesota's running game struggled too, only accumulating 66 yards on 16 attempts.

Seattle has one of the league's best defenses. But it is clear that many of Minnesota's struggles on Sunday were of their own making.

When will J.J. McCarthy return for the Vikings?

It is safe to say that the Vikings cannot wait to get McCarthy back into the starting lineup. Otherwise, the offense could look just as bad next week.

Thankfully, the Vikings are hopeful that McCarthy can return in Week 14.

“Our goal is he clears and he can have a good week of practice and have an opportunity to play next week,” head coach Kevin O'Connell said of McCarthy, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

McCarthy has just 929 passing yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions in six games played this season.

He may not be perfect, but McCarthy is Minnesota's best chance to get their offense back on track next week.

Next up for the Vikings is a Week 14 matchup against the Commanders.